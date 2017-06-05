Does Your Reputation Need Rehab?
Even if your product and company are solid, if the consumer's perception of you is negative or damaged, sales of your product and company can suffer. Mention the name "Bill Cosby" and half the room will fondly remember the entertaining Dr. Huxtable on "The Cosby Show," or even those tasty Jell-O Pudding Pops commercials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May 16
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr '17
|John be lush
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC