Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE...

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Insider Eric Rolheiser Sells 11,470 Shares

15 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. insider Eric Rolheiser sold 11,470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $402,597.00.

Chicago, IL

