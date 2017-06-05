Construction on Harris Teeter in Carolina Beach delayed until 2018
Construction of a Harris Teeter grocery store in Carolina Beach has been delayed until next year, town officials announced Wednesday. In a post on the town's Facebook page, staff said that it had been informed that Kroger, which owns Harris Teeter, is delaying construction on newly approved Harris Teeter stores.
