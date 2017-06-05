Construction on Harris Teeter in Caro...

Construction on Harris Teeter in Carolina Beach delayed until 2018

18 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Construction of a Harris Teeter grocery store in Carolina Beach has been delayed until next year, town officials announced Wednesday. In a post on the town's Facebook page, staff said that it had been informed that Kroger, which owns Harris Teeter, is delaying construction on newly approved Harris Teeter stores.

Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Chicago, IL

