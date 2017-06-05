Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, accompanied by bank executives, cuts the ribbon to officially open the CIBC First Caribbean International Bank, Chaguanas on May 24. THE Barbados-based subsidiary of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce invested US$2 million outfitting its second branch in Trinidad, CIBC FirstCaribbean chief executive officer Gary Brown has said. He was speaking to reporters on May 24 at the Chaguanas branch opening.

