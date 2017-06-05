Coming soon: Publix home delivery

Coming soon: Publix home delivery

Publix Super Markets Inc. said Wednesday it will expand its online delivery service to all its approximately 1,100 stores within four years. Publix has two stores in Key West, one in Marathon and one in Key Largo.

