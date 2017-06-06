Cliffside Park couple sues Whole Foods over hot tea
Cliffside Park woman sues Whole Foods over hot tea Cliffside Park couple sues Whole Foods over tea Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2sxgWkV A Cliffside Park woman filed a lawsuit alleging a Whole Foods store served tea which spilled on her and burned several parts of her body, according to court documents. The lawsuit, filed by Jacqueline Patton states when Patton went to a Whole Foods location on River Road in Edgewater in November, the store "carelessly, and/or intentionally, sold and served excessively hot tea in a negligent and dangerous fashion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May 16
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr '17
|John be lush
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC