Cliffside Park couple sues Whole Foods over hot tea

A Cliffside Park woman filed a lawsuit alleging a Whole Foods store served tea which spilled on her and burned several parts of her body, according to court documents. The lawsuit, filed by Jacqueline Patton states when Patton went to a Whole Foods location on River Road in Edgewater in November, the store "carelessly, and/or intentionally, sold and served excessively hot tea in a negligent and dangerous fashion.

