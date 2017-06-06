Canadian Imperial Bank's Bennett Sees Soft Australian Q1
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Strategist Patrick Bennett discusses Reserve Bank of Australia policy, housing and the dollar. He speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Middle East."
