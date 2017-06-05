Brighton, Howell & Hartland Meijer Stores To Offer Grocery Delivery Services
Three local grocery stores will be offering home-delivery service soon as part of a growing trend. Grand Rapids-based supermarket chain Meijer announced that it will be adding home delivery this month to customers in more suburbs, including Brighton, Hartland, Howell, and Ann Arbor.
