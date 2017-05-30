BRIEF-Carnival Corp & PLC announces exchange rate for quarterly dividend

NEW YORK, June 2 A federal appeals court on Friday ordered Whole Foods Market Inc to face a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing it of overcharging shoppers in New York City by overstating the weight of pre-packaged food in its supermarkets. By Scott DiSavino June 2 U.S. energy firms added oil rigs for a record 20th week in a row in a year-long return to the well pad although some analysts expect the pace of additions could level off as crude prices remain below $50 per barrel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.