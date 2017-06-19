Billionaire Warren Buffett Enjoys $76...

Billionaire Warren Buffett Enjoys $76 Million Pay Day Thanks to Qatar Airways

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Qatar Airways, the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar, on Thursday said that it intends to acquire a 10% stake in American Airlines , which sent the stocks of major U.S. carriers higher. Perhaps none were better positioned to take advantage of the jump than Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. , which invested billions of dollars into the U.S. airline industry earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08) May 29 RandyR 38
News Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16) May 29 Mcguillacutty 3
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) May '17 Granite Stater 1,227
ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08) May '17 apluswrecker 46
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May '17 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May '17 JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr '17 John be lush 1
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,989 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC