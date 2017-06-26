Big-box wine store gets new name in Norwalk

Months after installing the LQR Mkt sign in Norwalk, Conn., in the summer of 2017 workers are replacing it with new signage for Wine and Beyond, after Liquor Stores N.A. decided to rebrand the store. Months after installing the LQR Mkt sign in Norwalk, Conn., in the summer of 2017 workers are replacing it with new signage for Wine and Beyond, after Liquor Stores N.A. decided to rebrand the store.

