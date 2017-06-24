Better Buy: Costco Wholesale vs. Wal-Mart

Costco Wholesale has concentrated its business on the coasts, favoring higher-income markets with its membership model, which charges customers $60/year for the privilege of shopping in its cavernous, bargain-bin warehouse. Wal-Mart, on the other hand, has been most successful in the rural interior of the country in regions like the South and the Midwest, where its everyday low prices model has made it the dominant retailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.