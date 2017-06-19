Banks keep ASX in the black as Amazon threat hammers retailers
Supermarket owners and major retailers provided plenty of drag to the ASX on Monday, which nonetheless managed to close in the black after strong bank buying. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 31 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 5805.2, while the broader All Ordinaries edged up 0.5 per cent to 5835.5. Supermarket owners and major retailers provided plenty of drag to the ASX on Monday, which nonetheless managed to close in the black after strong bank buying.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hello Publix, goodbye Alberstons (Jun '08)
|May 29
|RandyR
|38
|Man apologizes, withdraws Whole Foods gay slur ... (May '16)
|May 29
|Mcguillacutty
|3
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May '17
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May '17
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May '17
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr '17
|John be lush
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC