Are We Being Taped? - The Second Circuit Weighs in on Workplace Taping

In the era of the ever-present cell phone, where many people seem to video and record virtually everything that goes on in their lives, employers have tried to limit such activity in the workplace with blanket "no recording" policies. These were just dealt a blow last week, when the Second Circuit affirmed a decision by the NLRB, which held that very broad no-recording policies do violate Section 8 of the National Labor Relations Act .

