Appeals Court Revives Whole Foods Overcharging Lawsuit
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of Manhattan revived a lawsuit against Whole Foods Market for overcharging customers at its New York City stores by misrepresenting the weight of pre-packaged foods. The court ruled that plaintiff Sean John's lawsuit was improperly dismissed when the court ruled that he had no case because he could not prove that he had been overcharged for a specific purchase.
