Amazon's grocery push playing catch-up with Chinese e-commerce giants
Amazon.com announced June 16 that it was buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, allowing it to lay claim to a fleet of more than 460 stores in the U.S., Canada and Britain. As Amazon.com looks to swallow U.S. grocery chain Whole Foods, China's tech giants are already digesting hefty brick-and-mortar deals, taking the lead in the battle to transform supermarket shopping with Big Data and better supply chains.
