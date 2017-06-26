Amazon, online grocery threat overblown: Metcash boss

The threat of Amazon disrupting Australia's grocery market is overblown and independent supermarkets are better off focusing on their local customer than hitching themselves to the online bandwagon, the outgoing boss of wholesaler Metcash says. The company, which supplies 1683 IGA supermarkets nationwide, was the best performing stock on the ASX on Monday, jumping 5 per cent after handing down better than expected full-year results.

