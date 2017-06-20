Amazon is going to eat the grocery in...

Amazon is going to eat the grocery industry

News broke last week of Amazon's plans to acquire supermarket chain Whole Foods for a reported $13.7 billion. The purchase of the Austin-based grocer's more than 450 stores marks Amazon's most ambitious step into the brick and mortar retail space, giving them immediate access to a large network of physical locations.

Chicago, IL

