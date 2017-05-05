Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) to Sell
According to Zacks, "Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in the southeastern United States. Ingles' strategy is to locate its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities, where management believes the market may be underserved by existing supermarkets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|Thu
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|Thu
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC