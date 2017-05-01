Woolworths races to get match fit for Amazon fight
Woolworths was expected to beat Coles in the latest quarterly bout of the great supermarket war. But the release of its third-quarter sales stunned just about everyone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC