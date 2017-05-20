Woolworths board buying spree reflects bright future for the supermarket: Deutsche
The retail analysts at Deutsche Bank did not have to weigh up the threat of Amazon or monitor what shoppers are putting in their baskets before sticking to their recommendation that Woolworths future is looking bright. Woolworths announces a strong growth in supermarket sales, with like-for-like sales rising 4.5 per cent in the March quarter.
