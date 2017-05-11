Windstream Wholesale's nationwide high-capacity, long-haul network joins Switch CONNECT portfolio
Windstream , a leading provider of advanced network communications, announced today that Switch, the technology infrastructure ecosystem corporation, has added Windstream to the diverse Switch CONNECT portfolio of carriers. Windstream Wholesale will provide additional high-capacity transport connectivity between three rapidly growing Switch data center campus locations in Las Vegas, Nev.
