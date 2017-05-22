Windstream Wholesale introduces SDNow...

Windstream Wholesale introduces SDNow, SDN Orchestrated Waves

Windstream , a leading provider of advanced network communications, today announced the launch of SDNow Waves for Data Center Cloud applications. SDNow-Software Defined Network Orchestrated Waves-leverages the company's ongoing SDN deployment strategy, by introducing optical wave services based on multi-vendor service orchestration and automated provisioning across the Windstream long-haul core network.

Chicago, IL

