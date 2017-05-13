Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) Short Interest Up 3.1% in April
Windstream Holdings, Inc. was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,888,915 shares, a growth of 3.1% from the April 13th total of 30,930,677 shares.
