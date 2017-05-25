Whole Foods Will Open Its Full-Service Atlanta Restaurant Next Week

Whole Foods Market will debut The Roast , the company's first full-service restaurant in the Southeast , at its Midtown store next Thursday, June 1. The restaurant is adjacent to the renovated and expanded Whole Foods located at 650 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, according to an official announcement. The Roast will serve daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., offering Brazilian churrasco fare in a fast-casual environment .

