Village approves preannexation -
The village of West Jefferson may soon be expanding, as council voted unanimously on Monday to enter into a pre-annexation agreement to acquire the 440-acre parcel of land owned by Sky Ranch Partners, LLC and managing member William R. "Russ" Miller. Miller has owned the property for the past two decades and has worked on plans to develop it for half that long.
