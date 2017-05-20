UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi closes $872 mln financing for world's largest solar plant
Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham financing package for what will be the world's largest solar power plant, the utility's top official said on Wednesday. Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority raised $650 million in debt with the remaining $222 million raised in equity, Director General Saif Saleh al-Sayari told reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|May 16
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|May 16
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May 4
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC