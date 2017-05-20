UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi closes $872 mln fi...

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi closes $872 mln financing for world's largest solar plant

Abu Dhabi's government-owned power utility has closed a 3.2 billion dirham financing package for what will be the world's largest solar power plant, the utility's top official said on Wednesday. Abu Dhabi Water & Electricity Authority raised $650 million in debt with the remaining $222 million raised in equity, Director General Saif Saleh al-Sayari told reporters.

