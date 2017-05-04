Uniti Has At Least 2 Good Deal Opportunities In 2017
Management has hinted at a larger strategic transaction which would lower UNIT's reliance on Windstream revenue, currently 70% of total revenue. Windstream has been aggressively acquisitive recently and will have to conduct another sale-leaseback with UNIT for ELNK assets within the next year.
