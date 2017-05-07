Supervalu (SVU) Receiving Very Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds
Headlines about Supervalu have been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May 4
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC