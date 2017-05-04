Study ranks America's favorite grocery stores
Wegmans and Publix Super Markets are America's favorite grocery retailers, tying for first place in a consumer study of more than 12,700 shoppers conducted by Market Force Information . Trader Joe's is a very close second and H-E-B ranks third.
