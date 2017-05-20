Stand-up paddle boards now available ...

Stand-up paddle boards now available at Lakes Edge Boat House

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS Just in time for summer fun, stand-up paddle boards are now available at Lakes Edge Boat House on Lake Woodlands. Paddle boarding has become one of the hottest trends in water sports and is a great way to stay fit, and Lakes Edge Boat House has added three new boards to its rental options.

