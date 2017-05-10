Sobeys coupon is a scam, grocery store chain says

Sobeys is warning customers that a Mother's Day coupon circulating on Facebook, seeming to offer a $75 discount in groceries is a scam. "Sobeys is giving $75 coupons for everyone to celebrate Mothers' Day," says a website link, with an image of a coupon bearing the Canadian grocery store chain's logo and "Better food for all" slogan along with a bar and QR codes.

