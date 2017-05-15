SF Grocery Outlet security guard fired over racial profiling incident
An encounter on Mother's Day between a shopper at the recently opened Grocery Outlet at 1245 South Van Ness Ave. and a security guard employed to safeguard its premises ended with the latter being fired. The shopper, Mission resident and local artist and activist Amos Gregory, alleges that he was racially profiled and threatened by a security guard employed by the store while standing in the discount grocer's parking lot on Sunday afternoon.
