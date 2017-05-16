Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 88 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc.
Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The firm owned 65,304 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|22 hr
|Granite Stater
|1,227
|ALDI Grocery Store (Mar '08)
|Tue
|apluswrecker
|46
|Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06)
|May 4
|Mango
|60
|Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08)
|May 4
|JoeBobNJ
|44
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Grocery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC