RecruitMilitary recognizes Windstream as a 2017 Most Valuable Employers for Military winner
Windstream , a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions, has been named a 2017 Most Valuable Employers for MilitaryA winner by RecruitMilitary, a national leader in helping employers connect with high-quality veteran talent. MVEs are selected annually based on those employers whose recruiting, training and retention plans best serve military service members and veterans.
