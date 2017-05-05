Publix now hiring for Glen Allen groc...

Publix now hiring for Glen Allen grocery stores

15 hrs ago Read more: WTVR Richmond

Publix Super Markets is hosting a job fair to hire workers for its brand new Nuckols Place store and remodeled Shoppes at Crossridge location. People interested in applying for jobs at Publix were encouraged schedule an appointment for the May 10 - 14 job fair.

