Prosecutor: GR officer justified in shooting officera s attacker
A Grand Rapids officer who shot a stabbing suspect acted reasonably to protect a fellow officer, the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office concluded Tuesday. Michigan State Police say Victor Gonzalez, 20, had pulled an officer down a set of stairs and had positioned himself on top of the officer when Officer Timothy Orent shot Gonzalez three times.
Grocery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je...
|Apr 25
|John be lush
|1
|New Grocery Store Guide site
|Mar '17
|john
|1
|Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|will
|1,225
|Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma...
|Mar '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|Giant Eagle closures
|Feb '17
|Georges
|8
|Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|tita
|98
|Neilson Dairy sold to Saputo (Oct '08)
|Jan '17
|is more trouble c...
|16
