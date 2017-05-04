Popular Austin taco joint's famous salsa hits grocery store shelves
Award-winning Tacodeli salsa is hitting the shelves of Whole Foods Markets across Austin on Friday, May 5, just in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. The salsa comes in three flavors, ranging from mild to hot: Salsa Verde ; Salsa Roja ; and the signature Salsa Doa .
