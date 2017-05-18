Police: Man broke into Woodstock Jewel-Osco three times to steal cigarettes
Sanaullah Mir, 38, of the 600 block of Katherine Lane, Addison, was charged May 17 with three counts of retail theft over $300. WOODSTOCK - Police have arrested an Addison man on felony theft charges after he allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes during three separate burglaries of the same Jewel-Osco store in Woodstock over the course of three months.
