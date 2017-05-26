Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. to Present at Investor Conferences in June

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 26, 2017 -- Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences in June: On Tuesday, June 6, 2017, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the Stephens Spring Investment Conference at the The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY. The discussion is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

