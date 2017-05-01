Nexton, Volvo: lots going on
Houses are going up in Brighton Park Village and project officials are planning on a 1,600-acre, 2.3 million-square-foot manufacturing plant when Volvo is complete; and once Volvo is built, Ridgeville will be the only place in the "entire world" that will build the midsize S60 Sedan. Officials recently gave an update on Nexton's residential and commercial plans and Volvo's project plans at a Charleston Young Professionals event.
