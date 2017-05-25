New Grocery Outlet store opens in City Heights
SAN DIEGO - A new grocery store opened in City Heights Thursday, and the owner is hoping the store will meet the needs of the neighborhood and provide new jobs for community members. Grocery Outlet is opening a new store at 4360 54th Street, and it is independently owned and operated by San Diego native Kelly Meldrum.
