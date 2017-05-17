New Boundaries provides chairs for Canada 150 contest

Clients and staff of New Boundaries were all smiles as they dropped off an oversized red deck chair at Sobeys in Windsor May 17. David Weir, who helped build the oversized Adirondack chair, said he was proud to see the finished product in front of the store. "I was using the power tools to screw the nails into the wood right here," Weir said next to the bright red chair near the main entrance.

