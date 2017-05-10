New book, mobile game teach swim safety

New book, mobile game teach swim safety

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News Times

Stew Leonard, owner of Stew Leonard's and founder of Stew Leonard III Children's Charities, and Stewie the Duck present a program on water safety for children at The Maritme Aquarium in Norwalk on Thursday, July 21, 2016. less Stew Leonard, owner of Stew Leonard's and founder of Stew Leonard III Children's Charities, and Stewie the Duck present a program on water safety for children at The Maritme Aquarium in Norwalk on Thursday, ... more NORWALK - Stew Leonard III Children's Charities has launched a new board book, "Swim Time with Stewie the Duck," and a new mobile game, Super Stewie Safety Toss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May 4 JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr 25 John be lush 1
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar '17 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar '17 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar '17 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,417 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC