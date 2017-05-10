New book, mobile game teach swim safety

Stew Leonard, owner of Stew Leonard's and founder of Stew Leonard III Children's Charities, and Stewie the Duck present a program on water safety for children at The Maritme Aquarium in Norwalk on Thursday, July 21, 2016. less Stew Leonard, owner of Stew Leonard's and founder of Stew Leonard III Children's Charities, and Stewie the Duck present a program on water safety for children at The Maritme Aquarium in Norwalk on Thursday, ... more NORWALK - Stew Leonard III Children's Charities has launched a new board book, "Swim Time with Stewie the Duck," and a new mobile game, Super Stewie Safety Toss.

