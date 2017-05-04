Nabbed by ICE after Harris Teeter arrest, Charlotte teen Gus Zamudio back in Mexico
Charlotte high school student Gus Zamudio, whose immigration case became a focal point in the local debate over the crackdown against undocumented immigrants, is back in his native Mexico. Zamudio, 18, landed Thursday night in Mexico City where extended family was waiting, according to friends and his attorney.
