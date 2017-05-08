Mitsubishi Corp sees 2 pct gain in profit this year on chemical, machinery sales
May 9 Mitsubishi Corp on Tuesday forecast a 2.2 percent increase in net profit for the year through March 2018, as the Japanese trading house expects stronger earnings from machinery and chemical products. The company expects profit of 450 billion yen this year, less than a mean estimate of 432.02 billion yen from 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
