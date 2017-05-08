Mitsubishi Corp sees 2 pct gain in pr...

Mitsubishi Corp sees 2 pct gain in profit this year on chemical, machinery sales

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

May 9 Mitsubishi Corp on Tuesday forecast a 2.2 percent increase in net profit for the year through March 2018, as the Japanese trading house expects stronger earnings from machinery and chemical products. The company expects profit of 450 billion yen this year, less than a mean estimate of 432.02 billion yen from 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) May 4 Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) May 4 JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr 25 John be lush 1
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar '17 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar '17 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar '17 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,608 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC