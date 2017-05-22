Louisiana State Employees Retirement ...

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,000 Shares of Supervalu Inc.

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Supervalu Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

