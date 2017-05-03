Loblaw sees food prices moderating this year but grocery wars still fierce
Canada's biggest grocery and pharmacy owner said Wednesday it anticipates competition between supermarket chains will be fierce this year as food prices continue to stay low. Loblaw Companies Ltd. said grocers have been grappling with declining food prices, especially for meat, following a shift from last year's high inflation.
