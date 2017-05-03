Loblaw reports Q1 profit up from year...

Loblaw reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

16 hrs ago

Loblaw Companies Ltd. raised its dividend Wednesday as it reported its latest quarterly profit was up from a year ago. The grocery and drug store retailer says its quarterly dividend will rise by a penny to 27 cents per share.

