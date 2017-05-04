Loblaw CEO Galen G. Weston says compa...

Loblaw CEO Galen G. Weston says company is watching marijuana legislation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The CEO and chairman of Loblaw Companies says he hasn't ruled out the possibility of selling recreational marijuana, a slight shift in position for Canada's largest grocery and drugstore chain. Galen G. Weston said his focus remains on dispensing medical cannabis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grocery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Feds charge Winn-Dixie with selling undersized ... (Apr '06) 19 hr Mango 60
Hartford Reserve is Great A&P' s new premium ho... (Oct '08) Thu JoeBobNJ 44
News Billy Goat's famous 'Cheezborgers' coming to Je... Apr 25 John be lush 1
New Grocery Store Guide site Mar '17 john 1
Kroger Buying Shaw's? (Apr '10) Mar '17 will 1,225
News Morgan Stanley Doubles Down On Village Super Ma... Mar '17 Humanspirit 1
News Giant Eagle closures Feb '17 Georges 8
See all Grocery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grocery Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC