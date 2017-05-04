Loblaw CEO Galen G. Weston says company is watching marijuana legislation
The CEO and chairman of Loblaw Companies says he hasn't ruled out the possibility of selling recreational marijuana, a slight shift in position for Canada's largest grocery and drugstore chain. Galen G. Weston said his focus remains on dispensing medical cannabis.
